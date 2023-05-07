Russia: Kyrgyz can study in Moscow Islamic school in native language

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA– From this year’s fall, in the Moscow Islamic school there will be an opportunity to receive education not only in Russian, but also in the Kyrgyz language.

According to Albir hazrat Krganov, the mufti of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, at the moment more than 700 people from Kyrgyzstan attend Islamic school in Moscow.

“In Moscow, we established an Islamic school named after Zainulla Rasulev. In September, the training program officially begins, and now preparatory courses and educational work are underway. More than 700 people from Kyrgyzstan, including students, come to this school every weekend, it can be called Sunday school. They receive education from books both approved by the Muftiate of Kyrgyzstan in the Kyrgyz language, and from the literature that we have,” Krganov said.

He noted that it would also be good to translate the books of Russian scholars into Kyrgyz.

“The books that are in Kyrgyzstan would also be good to translate into Russian for distribution with us,” the mufti added.

Source: Shafaqna Russia

www.shafaqna.com

