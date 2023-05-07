Porto History – All about the Club

Advertorial Reportage- FC Porto is a sports club based in the city of Porto, Portugal. Porto history was written on September 28, 1893, and is regarded as one of the “Big Three” teams in Portugal along with Benfica and Sporting CP.

Porto History

The team is called the Dragons or Blue-and-whites, after their shirt colors, which are striped with blue shorts. Porto has a special fan base known as portistas, and the club plays its home games at the Estadio do Dragao.

According to Footbalium, Porto is the second most successful team in the country, with a total of 83 major titles. This includes 30 Portuguese league titles. Porto has also won 18 Taca de Portugal, 4 Campeonato de Portugal, 1 Taca da Liga, and a record 23 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

Porto is one of only two teams to have won the league title with no defeats, achieving this feat in the 2010–11 and 2012–13 seasons.

Porto History – Everything to Know about the Club

The Very Beginnings, 1893 to 1921

The club was founded on September 28, 1893, by a local port wine merchant and sports enthusiast named Antonio Nicolau de Almeida. He was introduced to football during his trips to England and founded the Foot-Ball Club do Porto.

Unfortunately, Almeida’s family put pressure on him, which reduced his excitement and commitment in the club. As a result, Porto was dormant until 1906, when Jose Monteiro da Costa returned to the city after finishing his studies in England.

He, like Almeida, was enthralled by the English game and, along with several coworkers, wanted to resurrect football in the city outside of the British circles. On August 2, 1906, Monteiro da Costa was elected president of Porto, and while football was the primary focus, the club also encouraged gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, athletics, and swimming.

Porto was resurrected after renting its first stadium and signing a French coach called Adolphe Cassaigne, who stayed with the team until 1925.

A Massive Trophy, Literally, 1921 to 1948

During the 1921-22 season, the Campeonato de Portugal, the first national football competition, was formed. The event was a knockout tournament in which the winners of regional championships competed to decide the Portuguese champion.

In the history of Porto trophies, the team won its fourth consecutive regional title before becoming the first national winner by defeating Sporting CP in the inaugural tournament.

However, due to increasing competition, Porto failed to win the national title after that, winning it only three more times in sixteen years. Porto was banned from competing in the Campeonato de Portugal in 1933-34 after refusing to release players for a match between Porto and Lisbon regional teams.

The next season, a new countrywide tournament dubbed the “Campeonato da Primeira Liga” or Premier League Championship was formed initially to enhance the number of matches every season and improve the competitiveness of Portuguese football. Porto was crowned regional champion in the inaugural edition of the new tournament.

Because of the format’s success, the Primeira Liga was elevated to the status of official championship competition, displacing the Campeonato de Portugal, which was subsequently transformed into the Taca de Portugal, the premier domestic cup tournament. Porto won the debut season of the new league championship and successfully defended it the following year.

In 1948, Porto defeated Arsenal in a friendly match, and in honor of this win, the club’s associates presented the club with the Arsenal Cup, a gigantic trophy composed of 250 kg (550 lb) of silver and wood.

The Golden Era with Jose Maria, 1973 to 1987

In the 1976-77 season, the return of former Porto player and head coach Jose Maria Pedroto signaled the beginning of a new era in Porto history. Pedroto had previously guided the squad to cup success in 1968 and was able to lead them to their fourth cup victory.

He also ended Porto’s 19-year drought without a league title by leading them to the title the following season. Despite reaching the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals and upsetting Manchester United in 1977-78, Porto suffered its biggest defeat in the European Cup the following season against AEK Athens.

Pedroto resigned and was replaced by Hermann Stessl due to a disagreement between the technical team and president Americo de Sa. Pedroto, on the other hand, returned in April 1982, backed by newly elected president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who had earlier resigned in sympathy with the coach.

Porto regained the Primeira Divisao title the next season, led by Pedroto’s protégé, Artur Jorge, and crowned homegrown striker Fernando Gomes as Europe’s best goalscorer for the second time. Porto defended their league championship in 1986 and won their first European Cup in 1987, defeating Bayern Munich in the final.

Under new coach Tomislav Ivic, the team went on to win the 1987 European Super Cup and the 1987 Intercontinental Cup. The 1987-88 season was one of the club’s most successful, with the club winning the Taca de Portugal and an extended Primeira Divisao with a record amount of goals scored and a point advantage over the runners-up.

Good Results, 1987 to 2000

In the late 1980s, Porto had a mixed bag of performances, with injuries hampering their progress in 1988-89. However, before retiring, player Gomes became the best scorer with 352 goals in 455 appearances.

In 1991, Artur Jorge returned to lead Porto to the Primeira Divisao, Taca, and Supertaca championships. Carlos Alberto Silva then guided Porto to successive league victories and the UEFA Champions League.

Porto hired Bobby Robson in 1993-94 and almost lost out on the league title but won the Taca de Portugal final. Under Antonio Oliveira, Robson led Porto to the Primeira Divisao title, Supertaca victories, and a third straight league triumph.

Brazilian footballers Artur and Jardel were instrumental in Porto’s UEFA Champions League triumph in 1996-97, with Jardel earning four straight Bola de Prata titles. Fernando Santos took over as coach, winning five consecutive Primeira Divisao titles, including Jardel’s European Golden Shoe.

Despite missing out on a sixth title, they won the Taca de Portugal. However, Santos resigned following the league’s ongoing inability to win the championship.

Jose Mourinho Era, 2000 to 2004

Porto’s history includes a period of underperformance poor former player and assistant coach Octavio Machado, who was chosen to guide the team back to the league title. Despite starting the season with a Supertaca victory, the squad only finished third in the league classification, the lowest in 20 years.

Machado was fired when the squad was eliminated from the Taca de Portugal in 2001-02, following a loss in the Primeira Liga. Porto promptly hired Jose Mourinho, who had previously worked with Robson at the club, as coach of Uniao de Leiria. During his presentation, Mourinho boldly pledged to win the league title the following season, and he delivered.

Porto won the 2002-03 Primeira Liga easily, finishing 11 points ahead of their closest competitor, Benfica, thanks to players such as Deco, Ricardo Carvalho, Maniche, and other excellent individuals hired from Portuguese teams. The squad also won the UEFA Cup, defeating Celtic in a thrilling extra-time final.

The next season began with the club’s 13th Supertaca victory. Although Porto were defeated by Milan in the 2003 UEFA Super Cup, the departure of Helder Postiga was offset by the arrival of Benni McCarthy, who scored 20 league goals to help Porto defend their league championship and become the competition’s top scorer.

In Porto Champions League history, the team advanced directly to the group stage of the 2003-04 UEFA Champions League and finished second in their group, losing only once to Real Madrid. They proceeded to the round of 16 and defeated Manchester United, Lyon, and Deportivo La Coruna on route to the final, where they won 3-0 over Monaco to win their second European Champion Clubs’ Cup.

2015 to Present

After a five-year gap without a trophy, Porto won their 28th league championship in the 2017-18 season under the management of coach Sergio Conceicao, a former player of the team. The next year, they reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals but were defeated by Liverpool.

They won their 29th league championship and the Portuguese cup in the 2019-20 season, but failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage and played poorly in the Europa League. In the 2020-21 season, they defeated Juventus to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and also won the Supertaca. They did, yet they lost the league title to Sporting.

Under Conceicao’s guidance for the fifth straight year, they reclaimed the Primeira Liga with a record 91 points and the domestic cup, setting a new record for the league’s longest undefeated streak.

They ultimately won the Taca da Liga, their first ever, in January 2023, defeating Sporting CP in the final and thereby winning all national trophies possible.

Porto Jersey and Emblem

The Porto logo goes back to 1910, when the letters were placed on an old blue football with white seams.

This crest was eventually changed in 1922 by a new design presented by Augusto Baptista Ferreira, which contained the city’s coat of arms as well as a green dragon holding a crimson banner engraved with “Invicta.” The dragon was put on top of the ancient crest, pushing the white letters down.

Porto’s first official squad sported jerseys with a variety of colors and designs, including white shirts with red collars, vertical blue stripes, and even red shirts. However, Monteiro da Costa mandated that the players wear “a shirt with blue vertical stripes, black shorts, and personal footwear” as the club’s uniform for all training and matches in 1909.

Some suggested that the kit should have included the city colors, green and white, but Monteiro da Costa believed that the colors “should be those of the country’s flag and not of the city’s flag” to represent Portugal in sporting competitions against foreigners.

Adidas was the first sports equipment company to offer jerseys for the club in 1975, and Porto became the first Portuguese team to have a shirt sponsor with Revigres eight years later. After 20 years, Portugal Telecom became the new jersey sponsor, but Revigres remained one of the club’s most important and longest-serving collaborators.

Their Competitors

Porto’s major opponents throughout history have been Benfica and Sporting CP, both of which are members of the Big Three and permanent competitors for the league title. These rivalries derive from historical, political, economic, and cultural contrasts between Porto and Lisbon, the locations of the other two teams.

When Pinto do Costa was elected president of Porto in 1982, he delivered a combative speech regarding Lisbon. Porto has subsequently dominated Portuguese football, displacing Benfica and Sporting, the traditional giants since the 1940s.

The rivalry between Porto and Benfica is extremely intense, as the two teams are the most titled Portuguese clubs as well as the most emblematic football symbols of their respective towns.

Sporting CP and Porto have had a rivalry since 1919, with their first formal meeting in the first Campeonato de Portugal in 1922. Porto won that game 2-1 to win their first national championship.

Porto Mascot History

The mascot of FC Porto is a blue dragon entitled “Porto Dragon.” The dragon is an emblem of Porto, a city historically linked with the legendary creature. The mascot debuted in the late 1970s and has since become a popular emblem of the team.

Porto Dragon is frequently seen at club games, mingling with fans and players, and taking part in numerous activities and festivities. The dragon appears on the club’s symbol and merchandising, stressing its significance to the club’s identity.

