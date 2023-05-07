English
Atlantic: Pop Francis’s position on war in Ukraine to be far less acquiescent to West

Pop Francis’s position

SHAFAQNA-Theatlantic reported that Pop Francis’s position on the war in Ukraine previews the future of the Church as a geopolitical force, one that will be far less acquiescent to the West.

He wants to end Ukraine’s armament by the West and negotiate an immediate cease-fire. Earlier this week, Francis vaguely alluded to a mission he was working on to end the conflict. Yet he seems to have alienated many of the actors whose support he would need to do so.

“Never in the last sixty years,” wrote Marco Politi, a journalist who has covered the papacy since 1971, “with regard to a matter of such international importance has the Holy See found itself in such a marginal position.”

