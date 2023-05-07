Muslim group: Complaints about hate crimes against Muslims tripled in US compared to after 9/11 attacks

SHAFAQNA-Complaints about hate crimes against Muslims in the US have tripled since 1995, compared to after the 9/11 terror attacks, according to a US coordinator with a civil rights and advocacy organization.

“For the first time, a decline in a total number of cases, specifically a 23% decline,” has been seen in CAIR’s new civil rights report, Research and Advocacy Coordinator at The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Ammar Ansari, told Anadolu.

“But while we see that this is encouraging, we need to keep in mind that if we’re looking at the data from 1995 to today, it’s still three times more than the years following the 9/11 attacks — the number of complaints that we receive,” he said.

Ansari said that according to the FBI hate crime reports that are published every year, “hate crimes in the United States against Muslims, spiked immediately after 9/11 and are still an upward trend in this country.”

