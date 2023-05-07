English
Al Jazeera: Arab FMs agree on Syria’s return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Foreign ministers from Arab League member states have agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership, according to Iraqi state media.

The ministers voted for Syria’s return into the fold at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.

The decision was made ahead of the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 and amidst a flurry of regional normalisation of ties with Damascus in recent weeks.

Full text of the statement of the Council of the League of Arab held at the ministerial level:

▪️Reiterate the commitment to the preservation of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability of Syria, under the Charter of the Arab League and its principles.

▪️Continue and intensify the Arab efforts aimed at helping Syria to emerge from its crisis and end the suffering of the brotherly Syrian people that has lasted over the past years, and in line with the common Arab interest and the fraternal relations that they unite all the Arab peoples, including the Syrian people.

Source: SANA, Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

