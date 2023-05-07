Israel re-demolish donor-funded Jibb Al-Deeb school in Bethlehem

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities demolished this early morning the donor-funded Jibb Al-Deeb School in the small Palestinian village of Bayt Ta’mar, to the east of Bethlehem in the south of the West Bank.

Bassam Jabr, the Director of Education in Bethlehem, told WAFA that an Israeli army force accompanied by bulldozers stormed the village and cordoned off the area around the school, also called Challenge 5 School, before seizing the school’s assets and proceeding with the demolition.

He pointed out that the school houses about 60 students from the first to the fourth grade, and it was demolished in 2017 before it was rebuilt in the same year.

Source :wafa

