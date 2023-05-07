At least 8 people dead in Texas mall shooting

SHAFAQNA-At least eight people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after the gunman opened fire at a busy shopping mall outside Dallas, Texas.

The gunman, whom authorities said they think acted alone and whose motive was not yet known, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd told the same press conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals.

Source : reuters

