Lebanese FM: Arab League is imperfect without Syria

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s foreign minister emphasized that this country was one of the first to demand Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Abdallah Bou Habib, Foreign Minister of Lebanon, said in an interview with Al Anba newspaper of Kuwait that the Arab League is incomplete without Syria because Syria is a main element in the Arab League.

Regarding not inviting Lebanon to participate in the Amman meeting regarding Syria’s return to the Arab League, he said that this is not Lebanon’s issue because Lebanon has good relations with Syria.

