Iran Expo 2023 opens in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-The fifth edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran EXPO 2023) opened on Sunday in Tehran in a ceremony attended by Iran’s President.

The IRAN EXPO 2023 is being held with the participation of 750 domestic companies and representatives from 60 countries from around the world.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says that Iran has exported over $50 billion worth of goods in the Iranian calendar year 1401 (March 20, 2022, to March 20, 2023), which was a record in the past four decades.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com