English
International Shia News Agency

Iran Expo 2023 opens in Tehran

0
Iran Expo 2023 opens

SHAFAQNA-The fifth edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran EXPO 2023) opened on Sunday in Tehran in a ceremony attended by Iran’s President.

The IRAN EXPO 2023 is being held with the participation of 750 domestic companies and representatives from 60 countries from around the world.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says that Iran has exported over $50 billion worth of goods in the Iranian calendar year 1401 (March 20, 2022, to March 20, 2023), which was a record in the past four decades.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Raisi: Comprehensive cooperation agreement marks new chapter of Iran-Syria ties

asadian

Raisi: Iran stand with Syrians to rebuild country [photos]

asadian

Iran’s President: Regional and extra-regional changes not affected Iran-Syria relation

asadian

Iranian President Arrives in Syria

asadian

Iran’s President: Enhancement of Tehran-Baghdad relations to benefit whole region

asadian

Iran’s President To Visit Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.