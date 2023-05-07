Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Syria received decision of Arab League Council with interest

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs of Syria announced that Syria received with interest the decision of the Council of the Arab League, which was held at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo.

According to SANA, this ministry announced in a statement: Syria follows the positive trends and interactions that are currently going on in the Arab region and believes that these trends are beneficial to all Arab countries and bring stability, security and prosperity to the people of this region.

Also stated, the importance of dialogue and joint action to face the challenges facing the Arab countries is emphasized.

This statement indicates that Syria is one of the founding members of the Arab League and has always had a strong position to strengthen Arab joint actions.

At the end of its statement, the ministry emphasized that the next stage requires an effective and constructive Arab approach at the bilateral and collective levels based on dialogue, mutual respect and the common interests of the Arab nation.

Source: SANA

