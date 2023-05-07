English
International Shia News Agency

Government sources: Pakistan switching to Chinese currency to buy Russian oil

0
Pakistan switching to Chinese currency

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan is likely to pay for shipments of crude oil from Russia in Chinese currency, local media reported , citing government sources.
The first cargo of 750,000 barrels is expected to dock as soon as in June.
An unnamed official from the Ministry of Energy told The News International that the transaction would be facilitated by the Bank of China.
The sources haven’t provided details about the mode of payment or the exact discount that Pakistan will receive, saying that making the information public is not in the interest of either buyer or seller.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IMF’s unending objection list and Pakistan’s economy

asadian

Can SCO Summit be a breakthrough point between India and Pakistan?

asadian

Pakistan: 7 Shia teachers martyred in Kurram

asadian

Can rising inflation trigger a social turmoil in Pakistan?

asadian

Pakistan: The stalled talks and future of democracy

asadian

Pakistan foreign policy leaks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.