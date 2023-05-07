Government sources: Pakistan switching to Chinese currency to buy Russian oil

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan is likely to pay for shipments of crude oil from Russia in Chinese currency, local media reported , citing government sources.

The first cargo of 750,000 barrels is expected to dock as soon as in June.

An unnamed official from the Ministry of Energy told The News International that the transaction would be facilitated by the Bank of China.

The sources haven’t provided details about the mode of payment or the exact discount that Pakistan will receive, saying that making the information public is not in the interest of either buyer or seller.

Source: rt

