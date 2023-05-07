IMF: World is on the edge of geo-economic fragmentation

SHAFAQNA-The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the world is on the edge of geo-economic fragmentation.

Speaking by video-link at the Brussels Economic Forum on Wednesday, Kristalina Georgieva called for cooperation at a time when growth across the globe is extremely weak by historical standards.

“After decades of increasing global integration, there is a growing risk that the world may split into rival economic blocs,” the IMF chief said. “And that’s a scenario that would be bad for everyone, including for people in Europe.”

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com