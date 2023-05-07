English
International Shia News Agency

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

0

SHAFAQNA- “Ahmed Aboul Gheit”, the secretary general of the Arab League, announced that the components of the decision of Syria’s return to the League will be communicated to Syria this evening.

Also, in this report, quoted by “Russia Today”, Aboul Gheit added after the meeting of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers that Syria’s return to the Arab League is “not the end of the line”.

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Syria received the decision of the Arab League Council with interest

Related posts

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Syria received decision of Arab League Council with interest

asadian

Lebanese FM: Arab League is imperfect without Syria

asadian

Al Jazeera: Arab FMs agree on Syria’s return to Arab League +Full statement

asadian

Officials: Syria’s return to Arab League very likely on Sunday (07 May 2023)

asadian

MEM: Qatar may be isolated on Syria’s return to Arab League

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s returning to Arab League very likely at Riyadh meeting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.