Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

SHAFAQNA- “Ahmed Aboul Gheit”, the secretary general of the Arab League, announced that the components of the decision of Syria’s return to the League will be communicated to Syria this evening.

Also, in this report, quoted by “Russia Today”, Aboul Gheit added after the meeting of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers that Syria’s return to the Arab League is “not the end of the line”.

Source: NNA

