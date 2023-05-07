English
Rashid decided to return antiquities Iraq lent to Britain

SHAFAQNA- The President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, decided on Sunday to return the Iraqi antiquities that were loaned by Britain.

In the presidential statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), “the ceremony of receiving (6000) antiquities from England was held in the building of the Iraqi Embassy in London under the supervision and supervision of the President. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid noted: These pieces have been borrowed from Iraq since 1923 by Britain for the purpose of study.

It was also reported that this was done on the sidelines of the President’s visit to Britain to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and noted that the President decided to return the antiquities to Baghdad.

