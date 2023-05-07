Al-Araji and UN Security Council: Emphasizing the need to return stolen Iraqi antiquities and hand over wanted persons

SHAFAQNA- National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aarji and the United Nations Security Council on Sunday emphasized the necessity of returning the stolen antiquities of Iraq and handing over the wanted persons.

The National Security Adviser’s media office announced in a statement received by Iraq News Agency(ANA): “Al-Araji chaired a meeting to review international efforts to end the threat of ISIS terrorist gangs.

The Analytical Support Team, Monitoring of UN Security Council Sanctions with the participation of relevant Iraqi officials noted that the international effort to end the terrorist threat of ISIS to international peace and security was discussed in this meeting.

This statement adds: In this meeting, the countries were asked to implement the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and return the stolen Iraqi antiquities that were seized by the terrorist ISIS in Iraq.

Source: ANA

