EU: Condemned Israel for destroying a donated school

SHAFAQNA- The European Union today condemned Israel’s demolition of the Jib al-Dib school, which was built with donated funds in the small Palestinian village of Beit Tamar, east of Bethlehem, saying that the demolition of the school violates children’s right to education.

According to Wafa, EU stated : “We are horrified by the reports that show, the EU-funded school in Jib al-Dib is being destroyed by the Israeli authorities.”