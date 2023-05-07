Israel publishes tenders for 1,000 new housing units in settlement of West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Israel has published tenders for more than 1,000 new housing units in settlements in West Bank.

Since the meeting in Jordan, attended by US, Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli officials, the Israel Land Authority has published on its website separate tenders for 1,248 new housing units in West Bank settlements.

The settlements include Beitar Illit, Efrat, Kiryat Arba, Ma’ale Efraim and Karnei Shomron in addition to 89 units in the East Jerusalem settlement of Gilo.

“All the tenders that were published are in line with the rules and have received the required permissions, including from the defense minister,” Israel’s housing ministry said. There was no comment from the defense ministry.

Source: reuters

