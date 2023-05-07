Is Pakistan switching its currency to buy Russian oil?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Energy and Cash starved Pakistan is following Indian pattern to buy cheap Russian oil to meet its energy needs on cheap prices. Thus Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country’s petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at the port of Karachi in May.

Pakistan’s purchase gives Russia a new outlet, adding to Moscow’s growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from western markets because of the Ukraine conflict.

Discounted crude offers respite as Pakistan faces an acute balance of payments crisis, risking a default on its debt obligations. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank are scarcely enough to cover four weeks of controlled imports.

There is a news that in order to buy Russian oil Pakistan is going to switch its currency but this is not true

There is a news that in order to buy Russian oil Pakistan is going to switch its currency but this is altogether is not true. Yet Pakistan is going to pay this money in Yuan as Russia has made it mandatory to buy Russian oil in Chinese currency after sanctions.

Thus, LC has been opened in the Chinese bank in an attempt to make payment for the cargo – the first-ever purchase of Russian oil by Pakistan – in Chinese yuan. Russia will send a ship carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil.

At present, Pakistan is importing crude oil on a free-on-board (fob) basis, which means refineries will pay for the oil to be transported to the port.

Though the payment for Russian oil will be in yuan, it will put a burden on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan will have to arrange US dollars to buy the Chinese currency at a time when it is struggling to ease the pressure on its reserves

Pakistan receives currencies like UAE dirham and Saudi riyal from the two countries, hence, it would have been easier to make payments in those currencies instead of yuan, officials said, adding that yuan was not available and the country would have to buy it.

Consequently, Pakistan will have to arrange US dollars to buy the Chinese currency at a time when it is struggling to ease the pressure on its reserves. Already, imports have been restricted to reduce the burden of arranging dollars.

Initially, Moscow offered the option of making payments in three currencies including the UAE dirham, Chinese yuan and Russian ruble. The decision to pay in yuan came in the wake of US sanctions on Russia.

Pakistan, which follows the Platts price index, is hoping to get a discount of $16 to $18 per barrel on Russian crude oil.

Technical challenges

However, the introduction of discounted Russian crude oil presents several technical challenges that still need to be addressed.

The most significant issue is adapting refineries to process the heavy-grade sour Russian oil, which is different from the sweeter and lighter oil currently being imported from the Middle East. In addition, given the distance, freight rates may also be higher.

There are also important diplomatic considerations. Pakistan is currently trying to meet all the conditions to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF’s latest report, the country is already facing high levels of debt distress, and the specter of a sovereign default is ever-present. Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by only 0.5% this year, compared to 6% last year.

Inflation remains at multi-decade levels, and people have died in stampedes attempting to obtain free wheat/flour. Importing discounted Russian oil might delay or obstruct the ongoing negotiations with the IMF.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com