Al-Rahi: Requested the UNHCR to provide data on refugees to government committee

SHAFAQNA- Cardinal Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, the Maronite patriarch, expressed his serious concern about the increase in the number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, and said that this number is economically , social, demographic and security, is a heavy burden on the shoulders of Lebanon.

According to Wafa, in his sermon, Al-Rahi paid tribute to the Lady of Lebanon and said: Despite all the manifestations of political, financial, social and daily life collapse, our trust in our mother, the Virgin Mary, is still high. Our Lady of Lebanon protects this country.”

He continued that Our Lady, through the remaining believers, leads the way to goodness and a way out of the prevailing crises, the most important of which is the presidential vacuum and the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

He said: We ask the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to cooperate with this committee by providing the necessary information and to ensure the return of the refugees to their country, separating between the political aspect and the humanitarian-patriotic aspect.

Source: WAFA

