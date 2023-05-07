English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Rahi: Requested the UNHCR to provide data on refugees to government committee

0

SHAFAQNA- Cardinal Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, the Maronite patriarch, expressed his serious concern about the increase in the number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, and said that this number is economically , social, demographic and security, is a heavy burden on the shoulders of Lebanon.

According to Wafa, in his sermon, Al-Rahi paid tribute to the Lady of Lebanon and said: Despite all the manifestations of political, financial, social and daily life collapse, our trust in our mother, the Virgin Mary, is still high. Our Lady of Lebanon protects this country.”

He continued that Our Lady, through the remaining believers, leads the way to goodness and a way out of the prevailing crises, the most important of which is the presidential vacuum and the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

He said: We ask the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to cooperate with this committee by providing the necessary information and to ensure the return of the refugees to their country, separating between the political aspect and the humanitarian-patriotic aspect.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

[Photos] Sheikh Zakzaky receives a group of seminary schools students from Iran, Iraq & Lebanon

Related posts

Lebanese FM: Arab League is imperfect without Syria

asadian

Lebanon: Gathering of drivers in protest of living conditions

asadian

Lebanon: Prices rise by 264% annually

asadian

Lebanon: Shia & Sunni Scholars hold joint congregational prayers to enhance unity

asadian

Lebanon woke up in two time zones on Sunday

asadian

Lebanese take to streets against worsening economic conditions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.