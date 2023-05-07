English
International Shia News Agency

New research identifies earliest symptoms of colon cancer

0
Colon Cancer

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- New research has identified four “red flag” signs and symptoms associated with an increased risk of early-onset colorectal cancer.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis analyzed de-identified health insurance data from more than 5,000 patients with early-onset colorectal cancer, or cancer that occurs in people under the age of 50.

The four symptoms—abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea, and iron deficiency anemia—were identified in a new study, published Thursday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The symptoms showed up as early as two years before a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Source: health

