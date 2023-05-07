English
International Shia News Agency

This wearable could help treat cancer or sports injuries

0
CANCER

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from the University of California San Diego have just published findings on developing a new wearable technology that can provide continuous 3D deep-tissue monitoring of humans.

The new wearable uses ultrasound to constantly monitor for health problems like tissue stiffness, cancer, and sports injuries, among other ailments.

Using ultrasound to examine the biomechanical properties of tissues can help detect and manage pathophysiological conditions, track the evolution of lesions and evaluate the progress of rehabilitation.

The wearable technology is stretchable and offers unprecedented non-invasive, three-dimensional imaging of tissues as deep as 1.6 inches (four centimeters) below the surface of human skin at a spatial resolution of 0.02 inches (0.5 millimeters).

SOUrce: ucsd

Related posts

How does AI help astronomers to discover the secrets of the universe?

asadian

China completes world’s first interventional BCI experiment

asadian

New research identifies earliest symptoms of colon cancer

asadian

Researchers: Using AI to speed up discovery of new drugs

asadian

The Moon’s heart revealed for the first time

asadian

WMO forecast: Prepare for El Niño

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.