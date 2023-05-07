This wearable could help treat cancer or sports injuries

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from the University of California San Diego have just published findings on developing a new wearable technology that can provide continuous 3D deep-tissue monitoring of humans.

The new wearable uses ultrasound to constantly monitor for health problems like tissue stiffness, cancer, and sports injuries, among other ailments.

Using ultrasound to examine the biomechanical properties of tissues can help detect and manage pathophysiological conditions, track the evolution of lesions and evaluate the progress of rehabilitation.

The wearable technology is stretchable and offers unprecedented non-invasive, three-dimensional imaging of tissues as deep as 1.6 inches (four centimeters) below the surface of human skin at a spatial resolution of 0.02 inches (0.5 millimeters).

