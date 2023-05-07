How does AI help astronomers to discover the secrets of the universe?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- AI algorithms have begun helping astronomer’s tame massive data sets and discover new knowledge about the universe.
Astronomers have been using AI for decades. In fact, in 1990. Astronomy is no longer limited to just optical images – radio telescopes produce huge amounts of data that researchers need to process.
With the advancement of artificial intelligence, this technology has become an essential requirement for astronomers. As telescopes get better, datasets get bigger, and artificial intelligence continues to improve, this technology is likely to play a central role in future explorations of the cosmos.
Source: knowledia