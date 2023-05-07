English
International Shia News Agency

Fighting in Khartoum as mediators from warring parties seek end to Sudan conflict

0
Fighting in Khartoum

SHAFAQNA-Fighting could be heard in south Khartoum on Sunday as envoys from Sudan‘s warring parties were in Saudi Arabia for talks.

The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital into war zones, derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings, and created a humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia will allocate $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Sudan’s warring military factions to attend Jeddah talks

Related posts

Sudan’s warring military factions to attend Jeddah talks

asadian

Saudi Arabia: We are not against any Lebanese presidential candidate nor supporting anyone

asadian

Sudan: Intense clashes in Khartoum

asadian

Hajj 2023: Saudi made it mandatory for pilgrims to inject 3 types of vaccines

asadian

Saudi university ranked 8th in patents according to NAIA

asadian

President Raisi: “Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran help to exchange expertise between Islamic countries”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.