Fighting in Khartoum as mediators from warring parties seek end to Sudan conflict

SHAFAQNA-Fighting could be heard in south Khartoum on Sunday as envoys from Sudan‘s warring parties were in Saudi Arabia for talks.

The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital into war zones, derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings, and created a humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia will allocate $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.

