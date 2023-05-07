IAEA concerned about Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant

SHAFAQNA-The situation around Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which sits close to the frontline with Ukraine, is becoming more dangerous, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

The statement came as Kiev is preparing to launch a counteroffensive, and the authorities of Zaporozhye Region began the partial evacuation of cities close to the conflict zone.

In a statement on IAEA’s website, Grossi said the situation in the area near the facility was “becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment,” he added, urging to protect Europe’s biggest nuclear site.

