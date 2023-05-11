Türkiye elections: Opposition parties plan to capitalize on deteriorating economy

SHAFAQNA- Economic strain has hit Erdogan’s support in recent years. The upcoming May 14 election is president’s toughest test in two decades, and will be a moment of reckoning for his economic policies.

Opposition parties plan to capitalize on the deteriorating economy despite Erdogan’s pledge to reduce inflation to single digits and restore the country’s economic health.

Many of Erdogan’s well-known economic, foreign, and civil rights policies are currently being challenged by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), a coalition of six parties with Kemal Kilicdaroglu as its presidential candidate.

Some polls show he is trailing an opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who would reverse his unorthodox and heavy-handed economic policies.

Opinion polls generally show Kilicdaroglu, 74, holding an edge, and possibly winning in a second round vote, after an inclusive campaign promising solutions to a cost-of-living crisis that eroded the president’s popularity in recent years.

Five million new voters

More than five million new voters are expected to cast their ballot for the first time in the elections on 14 May in Türkiye.

Their participation in the elections and the size of their turnout is set to be an important factor in potentially swinging the outcome of the vote in a tight race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main secular opposition party, the CHP, or Republican People’s Party.

According to Ozer Sencar, the director of MetroPoll, a Turkish polling organisation, 78 percent of voters in the 18-24 age group have expressed their intention to vote, a rate lower than the general population, at above 80 percent.

“In our April polling results, half of young voters prefer Kilicdaroglu,” Sencar told Middle East Eye.

“Kilicdaroglu is by far the most preferred candidate amongst voters in the 18-24 age group. Erdogan can get around 30 percent of the vote in this age group.”

CHP has failed to propose a practical economic program

Analysts predict that the six-party opposition front led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu will not be able to convert voters’ displeasure with Erdogan’s economic strategy into electoral success. They assert that despite an unreliable economy and poorly executed post-quake reconstruction measures, the Turkish voters would not be affected, especially because the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has failed to propose a practical economic program to help the country escape its current economic deadlock.

The country’s struggling economy has dealt a blow to Erdogan, while his rivals, capitalising on the panic, have promised to improve conditions. But Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) still have strong support among large swaths of nationalists, and religious, particularly in Türkiye’s Anatolian heartland, who see an opposition victory as a return to an era where they felt downtrodden.

