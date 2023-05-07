Shafaqna top news stories (07 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 7 May 2023

SHIA ISLAM- The Custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini on Saturday (06 May 2023) asked one of the officials related to the documentation of ISIS crimes in the United Nations to include all different Iraqi groups and minorities in all regions. Read more …

WORLD- The Atlantic reported that Pop Francis’s position on the war in Ukraine previews the future of the Church as a geopolitical force, one that will be far less acquiescent to the West. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Foreign ministers from Arab League member states have agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership, Al Jazeera quoted Iraqi state media. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs of Syria announced that Syria received with interest the decision of the Council of the Arab League, which was held at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Lebanon’s foreign minister emphasized that this country was one of the first to demand Syria’s return to the Arab League. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Energy and Cash starved Pakistan is following Indian pattern to buy cheap Russian oil to meet its energy needs on cheap prices. Thus Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country’s petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at the port of Karachi in May. Read more …

PAKISTAN- The foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women’s rights, almost two years after the Islamist Taliban swept to power in Kabul. Read more …

RUSSIA- From this year’s fall, in the Moscow Islamic School there will be an opportunity to receive education not only in Russian, but also in the Kyrgyz language. Read more …

CULTURE- The Department of Antiquities of Sulaymaniyah province of Iraq announced the discovery of an ancient artifact from the Sasanian era in “Sharbaghir” region. Read more …

CULTURE- The spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the return of several boxes of Iraqi antiquities from Britain. Read more …

RELIGIOUS QUESTIONS- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Wudhu with long nails. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) by Sheikh Bahmanpour: Verses 12&13. Read more …