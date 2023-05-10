Karbala: “Oriental Studies and Imam Hussain (AS)” international conference to be held on 12-13 May

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hosseini announced the completion of the special plans of the international conference on “Oriental Studies and Imam Hussain (AS)” with the presence of personalities from all over the world in Karbala, Iraq.

Maryam Eliasery, the head of the preliminary committee of this conference told Al-Sabah newspaper, Warithanbia Institute of Specialized Studies has prepared the necessary preparations for this scientific conference which will be held on the 12th and 13th May, 2023.

Eliasery added: “This conference will be attended by researchers from America, England, Spain, Italy, Syria, France, Bahrain, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iran, Tunisia, Yemen, Algeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Colombia, Nigeria, India, Ghana, Palestine, Azerbaijan. , Turkey, Guinea, Bangladesh and Iraq”.

She continued: “This conference will host prominent scientific personalities in the field of oriental studies and issues related to the Husseini movement inside and outside Iraq.”

Source: Al Sabaah

