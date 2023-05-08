Iraq: Poverty decreased based on government statistics

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi government statistics and indicators signify a decrease in poverty in the country, although many experts do not consider these statistics to be true.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced the reduction of poverty in the country to 22%; This is despite the fact that the rate of poverty in Iraq was 25% last year.

According to Al-Araby, Abdul Zahre Al-Handavi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Planning of Iraq, said that estimates regarding poverty indicate that its level has decreased in the country, and this decrease is shown by our indicators.

He emphasized that the number of people close to the poverty line is also decreasing. According to him, this amount was 7% of the total population of Iraq in 2007 and 2009 and reached 6% in 2014 and 5% in 2017 and 2018.

Officials of the Ministry of Planning of Iraq, consider the partial reduction of the poverty rate, due to the reason of the programs of the Iraqi government and leaving the hands of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs open to increase financial aid to the needy, In addition to the employment of more than 800 thousand people in new job positions, and the officials emphasize that the unemployment rate has increased due to the government’s lack of attention to the private sector.

An official in the Iraqi Ministry of Labor said that the unemployment rate in Iraq is out of control, and the reason for this is the increase in the number of thousands of young people graduating each year and the rapid growth of the population in the country.

