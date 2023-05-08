English
International Shia News Agency

Emir of Qatar and King of Bahrain meet in London [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Qatar and the King of Bahrain, who went to London to attend the coronation ceremony of the British King, met on the side-lines of this ceremony.

Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of Qatar and Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain met on the side-lines of Charles III’s coronation ceremony in Great Britain.

The warm welcome of the Emir of Qatar and the King of Bahrain to each other attracted the attention of social networks.

The coronation ceremony of Charles III in Great Britain was held on May 6th with the presence of heads of many countries of the world.

Qatar and Bahrain have always had differences that remained even after the reconciliation of the Cooperation Council countries and the Al-Ala Agreement.

These two countries recently signed an agreement to normalize relations and resume diplomatic relations.

The meeting between the Emir of Qatar and the King of Bahrain was the first meeting after the differences between them faded.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

