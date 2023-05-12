Iraq: Erbil Castle restoration may take 50 years [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Erbil Castle is one of the ancient monuments in the Kurdistan region, which has witnessed different civilizations over thousands of years.

According to Rudaw, this castle is the first ancient area in the Kurdistan Region that was registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014, and its restoration has been ongoing since 2010.

According to the High Commission for the supervision of the reconstruction of this castle, the process of its complete restoration may take 50 years.

Source: Rudaw

