Former diplomat: Saudis preferred “economic supremacy” to “influence expansion”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– The Former Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that Saudi Arabia wants to rise to power through economic development and interacts with all countries. Saudi Arabia intends to exercise its power and influence through economic supremacy.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Ghasem Mohebali said: “Saudi Arabia has made huge investments and has ambitious plans; perhaps it intends to gradually renew its relationship with Israel like the UAE and Bahrain. Thus, it needs new conditions and it has to decrease the threats and distrust toward itself and establish security in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, under such conditions, Iran can play a major role for Saudi Arabia. Under the current conditions, China is the largest energy consumer in this region and has the highest investment in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, China needs to take a special look at the Persian Gulf. It needs security in the region. For this reason, it put pressure on Iran and Saudi Arabia. These two countries entered this game based on their own benefits and their need to China. The conditions, naturally, require proceeding of the agreement process”.

With regard to the fact that today, Saudi Arabia displays a different behavior and wants to have relationship with both Iran and Israel, he explained: “These are the requirements of new conditions. Governments have to have proportional relationships with different actors. Saudi Arabia has understood this and knows it cannot develop a one-sided relationship. Relationship with the US is vital for Saudi Arabia but in the energy field, relationship with Russia is also important, as both countries have interests in controlling the oil prices. At this stage, Saudi Arabia does not have mutual interest with the Americans and Europeans”.

The former Iranian diplomat pointed out: “Bin Salman has changed priorities for Saudi Arabia. Today, economic development is the priority of Saudis. Previously, influence expansion was taken into account, but today, economic development is taken into account. Economic development has its own requirements. It must be able to attract foreign investor and needs security as well as balanced relationships. Saudi Arabia knows whatever it needs is not found in the US and maybe it can easily find some of its needs in China. Hence, it needs to improve its relations with China. Moreover, this country needs security, since a missile can destroy the city it builds; so it must secure its surroundings. Saudi Arabia wants to rise to power through economic development and interacts with all countries. It intends to exercise its power and influence through economic supremacy.

