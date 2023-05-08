Kissinger: Ukraine peace talks with China involved,could begin by end of 2023

SHAFAQNA-Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has told CBS News that Chinese-brokered Ukraine peace talks could begin by the end of 2023.

Now that China has entered the negotiation, it will come to a head, I think by the end of the year,” the 99-year-old diplomat told CBS in an interview broadcast on Sunday. By that time, he continued, “we will be talking about negotiating processes and even actual negotiations.”

With the release of its ‘Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis’ in February, China put itself forward as a potential mediator between Moscow and Kiev.

