Palestine’s PM: Christians an important component of Palestinian society

SHAFAQNA-Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh upon receiving the Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II in the biblical city of Bethlehem said that the Christians are an important component of the Palestinian society.

“Christians are an important component of this society, and we must exert every effort together so that this Christian presence is not eroded as a result of factors of exclusion provided and supported by the occupation, and we must all strengthen the resilience of our Muslim and Christian people on their land,” said Shtayyeh in a ceremony held in honor of the Patriarch at the Conference Palace in Bethlehem in the presence of a number of ministers, officials, religious figures, and diplomats.

Source : wafa

www.shafaqna.com