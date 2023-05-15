English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia attracted 8 million tourists in Q1 2023

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has attracted 8 million tourists in the first quarter of 2023, about half of which were related to the hajj trip.

“Fahad Hamiduddin”, the executive director of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Organization, pointed out that reaching 8 million trips in the first three months of 2023 means doubling the forecasts.

He stated: “The number of haj trips in the first quarter of this year has reached 4 million and 100 thousand pilgrims.

Hamiduddin added: “42 thousand hotel rooms are currently being established in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to reach 700 thousand rooms by 2030.

It should be mentioned that Saudi Arabia plans to be among the most attractive tourist areas in the world by 2030 with 100 million tourists per year.

Source: Al-Khalij Al-Jadeed

