Ambassador of Iran for Afghanistan affairs meets UN official

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Ambassador and Special Envoy of the President of Iran for Afghanistan affairs, met with the Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations in Tehran.

In this meeting Kazemi Qomi discussed drawing a roadmap for bilateral cooperation and developing diplomacy with international organizations in order to support the citizens of Afghanistan.

Kazemi Qomi wrote on his Twitter last night that during the meeting, the necessity of supporting the Iranian government due to hosting a significant number of refugees was discussed.

It should be mentioned that after Taliban’s control over the country, many citizens of Afghanistan went to neighboring countries, especially Iran and Pakistan.

