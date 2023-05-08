English
International Shia News Agency

Sullivan discusses Yemen peace with Saudi crown prince

0
Yemen peace

SHAFAQNA- US national security adviser Jake Sullivan during a visit to Saudi Arabia welcomes ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the Yemen civil war to an end.

On a trip aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” the White House said.

Sullivan’s meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and differences over the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Axios: US & Saudi Arabia discuss railway project to link Middle East

asadian

Former diplomat: Saudis preferred “economic supremacy” to “influence expansion”

asadian

UK: King Fahad Academy in London deprived of Saudi financial support

asadian

Sudan: Fighting goes on in Khartoum as mediators seek to end the conflict

asadian

Saudi Arabia: We are not against any Lebanese presidential candidate nor supporting anyone

asadian

Hajj 2023: Saudi made it mandatory for pilgrims to inject 3 types of vaccines

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.