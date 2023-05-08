Sullivan discusses Yemen peace with Saudi crown prince

SHAFAQNA- US national security adviser Jake Sullivan during a visit to Saudi Arabia welcomes ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the Yemen civil war to an end.

On a trip aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” the White House said.

Sullivan’s meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and differences over the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Source : reuters

