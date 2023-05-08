English
UN: Global food cost index growth

SHAFAQNA- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported on Friday that the global food cost index rose in April for the first time in a year.

According to RT, the price index, which tracks the most global transactions of food products, averaged 127.2 units last month compared to 126.5 in March.

The slight rebound in the FFPI (FAO Food Price Index) in April was driven by a sharp rise in the sugar price index along with a rise in the meat price index, while the cereal, dairy and vegetable oil price indices continued to decline. FAO said.

In this statement, FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said: “The increase in rice prices is very worrying and it is necessary to renew the Black Sea Initiative to prevent any spike in wheat and maize.”

International wheat prices fell 2.3 percent in April to the lowest level since July 2021, mainly driven by high exports in Russia and Australia, the FAO report showed.

Meanwhile, Torero predicted that as global economies recover from a significant recession, demand will pick up, putting upward pressure on food prices.

