Czech President: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine may not end with Kiev’s victory

SHAFAQNA- Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may not end in Kiev’s victory and that its Western backers should prepare for such an outcome.

According to RT, Peter Pavel told the Guardian newspaper: Ukraine will suffer “terrible damage” no matter what happens to its planned counter-attack.

He added: “A lot depends on the planned outcome of Ukraine’s counterattack.” Kiev should not “underestimate the Russians, because they have enough manpower, they still have enough equipment.”

He clarified: If this counterattack fails, it will be very harmful for Ukraine, because they will not have another chance, at least this year.

Source: RT

