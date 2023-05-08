English
Qatar’s FM Spox: Qatar’s position on Syria ‘unchanged’

SHAFAQNA-Qatar said its stance against normalising with Syria’s has remained unchanged despite the Arab League’s decision.

In a statement to state news agency (QNA), Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari said while Doha “always seeks to support achieving Arab consensus and will not be an obstacle”, its unilateral decision on the matter is “linked primarily to progress in the political solution that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people”.

Al Ansari added that Qatar still aims “to work with the Arab brothers in achieving the aspirations of the Syrian people for dignity, peace, development and prosperity”.

