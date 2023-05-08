Axios: US & Saudi Arabia discuss railway project to link Middle East

SHAFAQNA-The national security advisers of the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India are set to discuss on Sunday a joint project to link the Persian Gulf states, Arab countries, and India through a railway network, according to an American news website.

US, Saudi, Emirati and Indian national security advisers are expected on Sunday to discuss a possible major joint infrastructure project,” Axios said, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plan.

The project is “one of the key initiatives the White House wants to push in the Middle East as China’s influence in the region grows,” the website said.

The Middle East is a key part of China’s Belt and Road initiative, a massive Chinese project built on the ruins of the ancient Silk Road, and aims to connect China with the rest of the world through the construction of infrastructure.

