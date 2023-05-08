Amal movement called for reform of relations between Lebanon and Syria

SHAFAQNA LEBANON- The political office of the Amal Movement of Lebanon called for the reform of the relations between Lebanon and Syria.

The Amal movement announced today (Monday) in a statement: “Syria’s return to playing its role in the issues of the Arab region is an emphasis on passing the war that was imposed on Syria to destroy such a role.”

The statement mentions Syria’s return to the Arab League indicates that this country has entered a new stage in the political and reconstruction arena: “The return of Syria to the Arab League is an opportunity to reform the relations between Lebanon and Syria and return it to its normal path through political dialogues between the two countries and to remove the fake obstacles created for the purpose of solving many unresolved issues, especially the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.”

In this statement, the Amal movement has also emphasized the need to use the opportunity that is created in the region by the Lebanese in order to create a prospect of national salvation through an agreement on the election of a president who can lead Lebanon in such a sensitive situation.

Source: Shafaqna Lebanon

www.shafaqna.com