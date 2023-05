SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The two cubesats, the founding members of the agency’s TROPICS network, launched atop a Rocket Lab Electron rocket, which lifted off from the company’s New Zealand site.

About 33 minutes after liftoff, the Electron deployed the shoebox-sized TROPICS cubesats into low Earth orbit, about 340 miles (550 kilometers) above Earth.

The TROPICS cubesats will measure the hour-by-hour formation and progression of tropical cyclones and hurricanes with enhanced specificity.

Source: space