Study finds protein that may confer resilience to dementia

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The study’s results suggest that this protein could serve as a therapeutic target to prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s in vulnerable individuals.

A recent study has identified a protein called neuritin in the brains of individuals with asymptomatic Alzheimer’s that may help preserve the structure of synapses—the connections between neurons in the brain—and, subsequently, confer resilience to cognitive decline.

The accumulation of deposits of the beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease and is associated with disruption of communication between neurons and cognitive decline.

