Better and simpler hepatitis and COVID-19 tests by AI

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- University of Florida scientists have used artificial intelligence tools to simplify a test that works for both hepatitis C and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The simplified test happens in one small test tube in just a few minutes.

These tests, based on a technology known as RT-LAMP, can amplify small portions of a virus’s genome and produce a visible signal when it detects the virus.

Reading these tests can be as simple as looking for a blue color or using a small device that detects a change in the test tube.

Source: medicalxpress

