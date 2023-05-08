Shafaqna top news stories (08 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 7 May 2023

FUTURE– The Former Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that Saudi Arabia wants to rise to power through economic development and interacts with all countries. Saudi Arabia intends to exercise its power and influence through economic supremacy.

LEBANON- The political office of the Amal Movement of Lebanon called for the reform of the relations between Lebanon and Syria.

AFGHANISTAN– Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban says that this group does not consider the education of girls and women to be forbidden, but has "suspended" it until further notice.

AFGHANISTAN- Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Ambassador and Special Envoy of the President of Iran for Afghanistan affairs, met with the Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations in Tehran.

PAKISTAN- A high-profile Palestinian prisoner died in Israeli custody last Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel's prison service announced. His death set off protests in the West Bank and a round of cross-border fighting between Gaza militants and the Israeli military.

MIDDLE EAST- Iraqi government statistics and indicators signify a decrease in poverty in the country, although many experts do not consider these statistics to be true.

ARBAEEN- General Mohammad Sharafi, the commander of Arbaeen department of Iranian Police said: According to the negotiations and consultations held with the Iraqi side, it is possible that Khosravi border will be available 24 hours a day during Arbaeen ceremony.

SHIA GRAPH- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: "To miss what one needs is easier than to beg from an inappropriate person."

SHIA ORGANIZATIONS- Dua Tawassul, Dua Kumail and Dua Nudbah ceremony is held every week at the Islamic Center of England.