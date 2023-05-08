English
International Shia News Agency

New Study: Type 2 Diabetes Cases Linked to Food Choices

0
processed meat

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study has established a correlation between a poor diet and 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide.

This study points to processed meat and refined carbs as having an impact on type 2 diabetes risk for many individuals. The study also noted that inadequate intake of whole grains contributed to diabetes risk

This is due to additional inflammation, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial dysfunction often initiated by processed meat and refined carbs.

Experts recommend focusing on a whole food diet, which will naturally shift focus to foods high in fiber and protein.

Source: health

Related posts

Better and simpler hepatitis and COVID-19 tests by AI

asadian

Study finds protein that may confer resilience to dementia

asadian

Rocket Lab launches 2 NASA satellites

asadian

How does AI help astronomers to discover the secrets of the universe?

asadian

This wearable could help treat cancer or sports injuries

asadian

China completes world’s first interventional BCI experiment

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.