New Study: Type 2 Diabetes Cases Linked to Food Choices

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A study has established a correlation between a poor diet and 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide.

This study points to processed meat and refined carbs as having an impact on type 2 diabetes risk for many individuals. The study also noted that inadequate intake of whole grains contributed to diabetes risk

This is due to additional inflammation, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial dysfunction often initiated by processed meat and refined carbs.

Experts recommend focusing on a whole food diet, which will naturally shift focus to foods high in fiber and protein.

