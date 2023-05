SHAFAQNA- The United Nations on Monday reported that 274 men, 58 women and two boys have been publicly flogged in the last six months in Afghanistan.

Fiona Frazer, the Chief of UNAMA Human Rights in Kabul said the UN is strongly opposed to the death penalty and encourages the DFA [de facto authorities] to establish an immediate moratorium on executions.’’

Source: punchng

www.shafaqna.com