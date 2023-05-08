Turkish Felicity Party candidate: We aspire for West-East balance

SHAFAQNA- Turkish Felicity party Candidate Mustafa Kaya, confirmed that his foreign policy sets out from the premise of balance between the East and West. He added that his party doesn’t share the worldview of Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s People’s Alliance.

Kaya specified that while his party agrees with the opposition coalition on multiple points, mainly the transition into a parliamentary system and implementing a new parliamentary program that favors the people they do not share the opposition’s animosity toward Erdogan. “We are Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s competitors [in the general elections], but we are not his enemies as some portray us,” he noted.

