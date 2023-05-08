Ammar Hakim: Syria’s return to Arab League is a major step towards achieving stability in region

SHAFAQNA-The Head of Hikma National Movement, Seyyed Ammar Hakim said Syria’s return to Arab League is a major step towards achieving stability in region.

Al-Hakim said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings is a major step towards achieving stability in the region and a step in the direction of consolidating Arab dialogue to solve problems and challenges and resolve crises.”

The statement added: “While we appreciate the decision of the Arab League Council to resume the participation of the Syrian delegation in its meetings, and the Iraqi role that it played in achieving this step, we express our optimism that it will contribute to improving the general conditions in the region and push towards the support of brotherly and friendly countries to Syria in reconstruction.”

