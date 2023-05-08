Taliban FM: “We suspended women’s education but not forbidden”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban says that this group does not consider the education of girls and women to be forbidden, but has “suspended” it until further notice.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Taliban group, who spoke at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad (ISSI), rejected the Taliban government’s permanent ban on education and training of girls and women.

He said: “We have never said that women’s education is forbidden, we have never said that women’s education is forbidden forever, but what has been said, is that this matter will be postponed until further notice.”

It should be mentioned that after regaining control of Afghanistan, Taliban imposed many restrictions on women; one of the major restrictions of this group on women is prohibition of women’s education and work.

